APC Youth appoint Taskforce to coordinate activities

The Federal Character Commissioner representing Enugu State, Amb. Ginika Tor has been appointed as the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Wing National Task Force on Revalidation and Registration of APC youth led and youth focused support groups.

The National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo Israel announced her appointment in Abuja while inaugurating the taskforce which had a former Commissioner for Youth in Kwara State, Ben Duntoye as the Chairman.

Tor was recently appointed as the National Deputy Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ( BAT) Global Ambassador.

The task force is mandated to coordinate the registration and revalidation exercise of all youth/student focused and youth led support groups into a recognizable structure line with the objectives and strategic imperatives of Senator Abdullahi Adamu- led National Working Committee of the party.

The taskforce is part of efforts aimed at galvanising support for the All Progressives Congress towards the 2023 General Elections across the country.

The taskforce will also serve as a source of reference to coordinate the actions of all Youth Groups associated with the All Progressives Congress nationwide to support the Presidential aspirations of the Candidate of the party for the 2023 Presidential Elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He had emerged the Presidfential candidate of the party during the Special National Convention of the Party and Presdential Primary held at the Eagle Square in Abuja between the 6th and 8th of June defeating former Rivers State Governor and Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi to second place and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo coming in in third place.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress who is a former Governor of Lagos State under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy is still to name a Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2023 Election instead naming Alhaji Kabir Masari as a placeholder until naming a candidate.

The Vice Presidential Candidate is expected to emerge on or before the Eid-Ul-Kabir.