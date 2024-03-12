Nigeria’s House of Representatives has called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to coordinate all activities that will lead to the rescue of abducted school children and their teachers in Kuriga, Kaduna state.

The parliament also seeks an end to banditry attacks in parts of Benue state and recurring armed robbery cases in Anyigba, Kogi State.

Insecurity is still a major talking point in Nigeria.

In the past weeks, bandits have intensified attacks on innocent citizens, including pupils, students and women abducted in large numbers.

From Borno to Kaduna and to Sokoto states, the bandits appear to be on the loose.

Kaduna State member, Ahmed Munir, demands the immediate and unconditional freedom of the more than 200 children kidnapped in Kuriga.

In Benue and Kogi states, the House seeks an end to acts of banditry and armed robbery.

The House is set to amend section 327 of the Criminal Code Act to conform with the provisions of the Mental Health Act which provides psychological counselling for anyone who attempts suicide instead of one year jail term.

The parliament called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to restrain commercial banks from holding funds reversal beyond prescribed date.

Nigeria is moving closer to having a Mining Development Bank in an effort to achieve the economic diversification agenda