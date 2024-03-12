Suspended Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district has resigned his position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Senator Ningi’s resignation was contained in a letter he personally signed written to the Secretary of the forum.

He said that his resignation is necessitated by unfolding events at the National Assembly, in the North and the Nation at large.

Senator Ningi was suspended as member of the Senate earlier in the day following false and unsubstantiated allegations of Budget padding of 3 Trillion Naira made against the National Assembly leadership.

The allegations were made in an interview broadcast on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation last weekend.