Katsina state Governor Dikko Umar Radda has Commissioned a 28 Kilometres Road Project in Kafur local government area of the state.

The road linking Rugoji and other villages was awarded in 2021 by the former Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the cost of 6 billion naira to improve rural infrastructure.

Katsina over the years had leveraged on the spirit of continuity and rural development.

This is why successive administrations were able to carry on with the original master plan of the state despite the paucity of funds in the state.

The objectives of roads like this is to open up farming communities to enable them transport their farm produce to designated markets with ease.

The APC government in the last eight months has been on its toes to complete most of the projects inherited from the previous administration.

The state commissioner of Works and Housing Dr Rabiu Magaji explained that the project was completed in 18 months and urged the communities to make good use of the road.

The Governor was received by a big crowd including traders, traditional rulers, religious faithful, politicians, and women groups.