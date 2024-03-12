At least 61 individuals have been reportedly abducted by suspected terrorists in an attack on Buda community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Buda Ward Councilor, Abubakar Abdulmumuni, confirmed the incident to TVC News, noting that the military’s timely intervention prevented more abductions.

The heavily armed bandits were said to have stormed the village at around 12:00 am on Tuesday.

This distressing development comes five days after over two hundred school children were kidnapped in Kuriga, Chikun local government.

Abdulmuni, also disclosed that many of the abducted individuals were taken into the forest without proper clothing, having slept without clothes due to the prevailing heat.

Security officials are yet to comment on this development.