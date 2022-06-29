Bandits attack Kaduna community, kill JTF commander, kidnap 16 persons

Suspected terrorists on Tuesday night attacked another community in Kaduna state, killing the commander of a civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and kidnapping at least 16 other persons.

A medical doctor and his family members are said to be among those kidnapped by the bandits.

Although police authorities have yet to respond to the incident, TVC News gathered that the gunmen invaded a subdivision in Millennium City around 10 p.m. and began shooting sporadically.

It was also gathered that the the JTF commander and his colleagues made attempts to repel the bandits but were overpowered by their superior firepower.

The bandits were said to have shot the JTF Commander on his leg before shooting him in the head.

Another resident who was also hit by a bullet reportedly died on the way to the hospital according to eye witnesses.