Troops from the Joint Task Force’s Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued a number of abducted victims, recovered ammunitions and demolished several of several camps belonging to Notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji.

The troops in clearance operations conducted on Saturday from Magarya to Dutsi general area of Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara State, discovered and cleared bandits’ hideouts located in Keta, Gidan Galadima, Modawa, Mazuma and Dutsi villages respectively.

The troops overpowered the terrorists, who withdrew deeper into the woods and abandoned ten kidnapped victims who had been rescued by the troops,” according to the source.

One rocket propel gun bomb, military radios, and ammo were also seized by the forces.

Bello Turji is a prominent bandits’ warlord based in the Fakai forest of Zamfara State’s Shinkafi local government area. His bandits’ organization has been tormenting the people of Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina States for years, and he has been declared wanted by the country’s military authorities.