Troops of the Nigerian Military have destroyed Bandits enclave and camps in some parts of the North East.

The camps destroyed are in In Saruwa, Kubuta, Gundumi, Bunwanga Villages, Forest.

The success recorded is in continuation of the war against terrorists through series of clearance operations in the operation’s Areas of Responsibility

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West Operation HADARIN DAJI killed scores of armed bandits, destroyed hideouts and rescued fiftty two kidnap victims in a coordinated operation in Isa Local government area of Sokoto State

The terrorists enclaves destroyed are located in Saruwa, Kubuta, Gundumi villages and Bunwanga Gundumi forest

Among the rescued kidnapped victims are fourteen Male, thirty two Females and six children

Authorities say the rescued victims will undergo medical check-up and debriefing before handing them over the appropriate authorities for further reunion with their families

