Troops of operation Hadarin Daji has again killed four bandits, others escaped with gunshot wounds and camps were destroyed in seven villages in Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Also, troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Faru repel bandits attack on bagabuzu village in Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara state.

This follows an intelligence report on bandits intent to attack the village and unleash mayhem on the locals.

One General purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) one FN Rifle, One Hundred and Twenty Three rounds of Special ammunition and four operational Motorcycles belonging to the Terrorists were recovered.

The bandit hideouts cleared by the troops are located in Mutuwa, Guda tudu, Kawar, Dantayawa, Gidan Kare, Mahuta and Gyado villages of Zamfara and Sokoto states respectively.

Advertisement

Authorities of operation Hadarin Daji says it has intensified clearance operations to bandits’ enclaves with a view to dislodging the armed Men and deny them freedom of action and also to restore normalcy in the northwest region.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Faru of Maradun LGA of Zamfara state received a credible information on bandits intent to attack Bagabuzu village, the gallant troops swiftly mobilized to the general area and engaged the armed bandits in a gun duel and denied them assess to the villages.

After the encounter, 4 bandits were neutralized while others escaped with gun wounds” the statement reads.

” It is in Continuation of our determine commitment to clear the north west zone of Terrorists”

“In a recent coordinated operation by the troops, they have cleared bandits camps at Mutuwa, Guda tudu, Kawar, Dantayawa, Gidan Kare, Mahuta and Gyado villages of Zamfara and Sokoto states respectively. During the operation the troops who approached the Bandits enclaves with full strength and agility frightened the marauding bandits that fled their enclaves before the arrival of the troops”

Advertisement

However, the troops recovered 4 operational Motorcycles of the Bandits and instantly destroyed a newly established bandits enclaves.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto who doubles as the Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI, Major General Godwin Mutkut commend the troops for their resilience, gallantry and sustenance of the onslaught against the terrorists.

General Mutkut called on the general public to continue to support the troops with credible information on Bandits activities for proactive measures to ensure safety of lives and property of all citizens.