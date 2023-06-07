Troops of operation Hadarin Daji keeping peace in North West Zone has killed seven armed bandits, Destroy camps, recovers four riffles, two magazines, live ammunition, stolen animals and set ablaze bandits operational vehicles in two Zamfara Local Government areas.

The local councils are Shinkafi in northern Zamfara while Bukkuyum in the western part of the state

In Shinkafi local government, bandit camps were cleared in Galadi, Basamna and kayaye villages and three bandits were neutralized and two operational motor cycles burned.

While in Bukkuyum Local Government area, troops of forward operation Base, Anka, following Intelligence report on bandits movement along Kumbo village mobilize and engage the terrorists and killed four.

Four AK47 riffles, two extra magazines, twenty six rounds of live ammunition and four motorcycles belonging to the terrorists were recovered

Authorities of operation Hadarin Daji says the Success follows an intelligence report from members of the public

They also says morale and fighting efficiency of troops remains satisfactory as the war against Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and other crime continues in bandit hideouts, troubled communities and highways within it’s areas of operation

Operation Hadarin Daji was established to complement the efforts of other Security agencies in restoring lasting peace especially in the troubled states of Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto Kebbi, Zamfara and parts of Niger.