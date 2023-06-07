Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Abuja.

A press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor says the aim of the visit is to seek for more collaboration and partnership on youth empowerment.

On arrival at the NADDC headquarters, The Governor Lawal was received by the Director General of the council, Jelani Aliyu, and other top management staff of the council.

Governor Dauda Lawal expressed the readiness of his Government to partner with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to empower the youths of the state with requisite vocational skills for self-reliance and sustainability.

“We are here as part of my resolve to scout for any available opportunities that would add value to our Dear State, Zamfara. My government has identified areas of concern, such as security, education, agriculture, empowerment, and youth development” Gov. Lawal

“I have learned that the NADDC has constructed an Automotive Training Centre in Gusau, which is yet to be commissioned. My government will provide you with all the necessary support to ensure the smooth commissioning and operation of the Center” he added

“We also look forward to more positive collaborations that would make Zamfara great and better in the nearest future” the Governor maintained.

Responding, the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) Jelani Aliyu says the visit by Governor Lawal is a welcome development that shows the high level of commitment of his administration

Mr. Jelani adds that the Automotive Training Center comprises equipment for training and repair of mechanical and electrical components.

The equipment according to him consists of 4 post lifts, two post lifts, scissors lift, wheel alignment, tire removal, OBDII diagnostic, welding machine, braking testing equipment, drilling machine, and air conditioner testing machine, among others.

The NADDC Boss expressed gratitude to the Zamfara state Governor for giving the council a nod to set a day for the official commissioning and take off of the Automotive Training Centre in Gusau, the state Capital.