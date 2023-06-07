The new administration has been called upon to boost agricultural enhancement in the country towards food security.

Stakeholders at a farmers day event in Abuja believe this is critical to tackling challenges around agricultural productivity and hunger.

The global hunger index is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional and national levels.

Its 2022 data , showed that Nigeria ranked 103rd out of the 121 countries .

The report which gave Nigeria a score of 27.3, indicated that the country has serious hunger issues.

This is against the backdrop of insecurity, poor storage facilities, post harvest losses, floods and climate change affecting output amongst several areas.

At this meeting stakeholders are rubbing minds on how Nigeria can better improve output and fight food insecurity , particularly as a new government settles in office.

Emphasis is also placed on supporting and recognising contributions of small holder farmers that are engaged in core food production.

Suggestions are provided on how to tackle factors that limit output considering several uncertainties and adversities including weather, pests, diseases and market fluctuations.

These talks are being held on the sidelines of the national farmers and world hunger day as a campaign towards boosting agriculture by way of sustainable agricultural practice.