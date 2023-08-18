In his Continuous search for lasting peace in Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal, visit Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force and that of Nigerian Security and civil Defence Corp, NSCDC in Abuja.

The Governor met with the Inspector General of Police kayode Egbetekun and the Commandant General, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi behind closed doors

The meeting was centred on security issues which the Dauda Lawal’s administration is working tirelessly to bring an end to it

The meeting is also coming at the time some Communities in Zamfara are experiencing resurgence of Banditry, but Governor Lawal says he is leaving no stone unturned to address the menace

Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris in a press statement says, the Governor’s first point of call was the headquarters of the NSCDC, where he sought for more collaboration in the fight against banditry

Governor Lawal commend the enormous contribution of the civil Defence in providing and securing lives and properties in Zamfara

He further expressed satisfaction with the tempo at which men of the NSCDC are working in the state

“I Commend the NSCDC for their enormous contribution in providing and securing lives and properties of citizens in Zamfara State” Gov. Lawal Said.

“I’m really satisfied with the role of the NSCDC and the discipline of its officers and men in Zamfara” he added.

“The Commandant General is also doing very well in providing quality leadership to his officers and men”

“I am also seeking for more synergy between the Corps and the State Government in curbing activities of criminal elements”

Responding, the Commandant General described Governor Lawal as an August visitor, adding that the NSCDC would continue to maintain a cordial working relationship with the State Government.

In a related Development, Governor Dauda Lawal also visited the Force headquarters where he met with the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun in a closed doors Meeting

He again sought for the police collaboration in the fight against Banditry and Kidnapping in the state.