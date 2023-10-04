Taraba state Governor, Agbu Kefas is seeking for more deployment of troop to the state, to curtail security challenges bedeviling the state.Governor Kefas, a retired military officer, paid a courtesy call on the Defence Headquarters, Abuja his constituency.

The Governor noted that the visit has become necessary given the security challenges across the nation generally and the peculiar needs of Taraba state.

He said the Taraba State government is prepared to work with the Chief of Army Staff in its effort to secure the state.

Referring to Gen Lagbaja as his mentor, Kefas said he represents the military establishment in the state and that he will not let them down.

He requested that more troops should be deployed to support what the existing personnel are doing.

In his response, the Chief of Army Staff pledged the military support to the governor’s peace efforts.

He said Taraba state would be used as a spring board for operational effectiveness in the North East region. Consequently, he promised that a battalion of combatants would be deployed to Taraba state.

Governor Kefas was joined in the visits by members of the National Assembly, Senators Haruna Manu, Shauibu Lau, David Jimkuta. Members of the House of Representatives include Hon. Mark Useni, ADC Jaafaru and Abdullahi Louya.

Also in attendance were Commissioner of Information and orientation, Barrister Zainab Usman Jalingo, and Commissioner of Women Affairs, Mary Sinjen.