The military Defence Intelligence college is seeking to collaborate with Taraba state government in tackling all forms of security challenges ravaging the state.

Governor Agbu Kefas who received the institution delegation at the Government House Jalingo says only intelligence gathering and sharing will address the contemporary security threat that Nigeria is facing especially inter-communal crisis which has hampered development efforts.

Taraba state had it’s fair share of security challenges bedeviling the northeast region ranging from Boko Haram, kidnapping, communal conflict and banditry.

Governor Agbu Kefas, a retired Nigeria military officer, is now exploiting avenues to address the myriad of problem such as collaboration with defence academy.

Members of the military community who visited the Governor on security issues converged to discuss on the way forward.

The governor who received the Commandant, Defence Intelligence College in jalingo said their visit is timely and would be of advantage to the state in addressing all forms of security threat.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy Aminu Alkali urged the team to interface directly with the residents affected by internal communal crisis for first hand information into the root causes of the crisis.

He assured the Commandant of implementing the short and long term solutions that might emerge as recommendations at the end of their study tour of the state, even as he disclose that it’s aligns with his goals and vision for the state.

Responding, Rear Admiral Julius Nwagu Says actionable intelligence will assist in identifying potential flash points, anticipate evolving threats and disrupt activities of individuals and groups seeking to exploit the state.

He said they will leverage on community engagements and intelligence to counter misinformation and address grievance to foster trust, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among diverse population.

He added that Taraba state in Northeast Nigeria has been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent years.

The expectation of Taraba people is to witness an improved security system in the state.