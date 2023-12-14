Federal Lawmakers have critisced the lack of synergy between the Ministry of Defence and other security agencies and Parastatals under it.

The matter was brought to the fore when the Minister appeared before the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on defence to defend its 2024 Budget Proposal.

The Minister also appealed to the lawmakers for an upward review of his ministry’s overhead cost in view of prevailing economic realities.

It is the turn of the Ministry of Defence to present its 2023 budget performance as well as its 2024 Budget estimates .

The Minister of Defence says N78.5 billion is the proposed allocation for the Ministry’s Headquarters for the 2024 Fiscal year .

However , the Minister appealed to the Lawmakers for an upward review of the Ministry’s overhead cost to reflect current economic realities.

The Chairman and other members of the Committee spoke on what appears to be a frosty relationship between the Ministry and other security agencies under its supervision.

The Committee described the situation as an anomaly that must be addressed to restore synergy in the country’s Security architecture .

The Committee tasked the Ministry to ensure value for money and pledges it’s Legislative support to ensure there is provision of more resources for the Ministry .

The Lawmakers have also assured that it will expedite action on the armed forces support Fund bill in order to augment the envelope budgetary provisions which will ensure improved funding for security.