The Benue State Government has refuted reports claims that the World Health Organization WHO, has announced twenty-five 25 cases of fresh coronavirus disease, COVID-19 infections in Benue State

The Commissioner of Health and Human Services in Benue State, Ortese Yarmar, gave the clarification while reacting to the publication and said the last active coronavirus case recorded in the State was in April of 2023 with all patients asymptomatic.

Dr. Yarmar, said this in his office at the Benue State Secretariat, in Makurdi and cautioned journalists on misinformation especially when reporting health matters and also advised them to be very objective in order not to cause panic in the society.

The World Health Organization, Makurdi office when reached for comment, said the Surveillance Officer in the State was misquoted and that only the Country Director can speak on behalf of the Organization, especially in the declaration of an outbreak.