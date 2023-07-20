The General Officer Commanding, GOC, of the 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major-General Valentine Okoro says citizens must cultivate the habit of providing timely information about their environment to security agencies.

Major-General Okoro spoke in Akure, when he visited the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Major-General Valentine Okoro recently assumed duty as the 44th General Officer Commanding, GOC, of the 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Ibadan.

He is on a familiarisation tour of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks in Akure, Ondo State, where he was received by top military officers.

From there, he proceeded to meet with the State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, where he emphasised the need for better synergy among security agencies.

Major-General Okoro also advocated more collaborative efforts between security agencies and the people.

On his part, the acting Governor said the support of the Nigerian Army is part of the success stories recorded in securing lives and property of residents of the state.

He noted that insecurity across the country cannot be tackled by security agencies alone.

The new GOC also visited the Palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusu, where he sought the support of the traditional ruler for the army.