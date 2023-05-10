Major General Godwin MUTKUT, General Officer Commanding 8th Division Nigeria Army Sokoto, has underlined the importance of synergy and good coordination of activities among Nigeria’s various security agencies if the country’s current security difficulties are to be overcome soon.

The Army Chief also admonished personnel to prioritize skills acquisition in the area of operation planning for effective execution that will guarantee successful operation of personnel in a joint operation.

This was stated by the GOC while declaring open the 8th Division Operation Planning Cadrr, which aims to introduce junior level commanders within the 8 Division Area of Responsibility to the necessary skills, tactics, and information for operational planning in joint operations.

He stated that Nigeria is confronted with a multitude of security issues across the country’s six geopolitical areas, requiring all security services to collaborate in an effective synergy sharing intelligence with the ultimate goal of defeating the various insurgencies in the country.