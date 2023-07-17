The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has visited the heads of some security agencies in the state and advocated for increased cooperation among the agencies to guarantee sufficient security and combat crime in the state.

The CP asked for the sustenance of the current cooperation among the Services in the fight against crime and criminality as well as enhancing safety and security of Anambra citizens as the police cannot do it alone during the visit to the Department of State Services (DSS) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He assured that the Police Command’s doors will always be open for insightful conversation and significant involvement.

In their comments, the Service Commanders expressed gratitude for the visit and pledged to work with the Police to reduce insecurity in the state, particularly through intelligence sharing and joint operations.

The CP also visited the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor.

Mr Adeoye enjoined the Church to use its platform to advocate for peace and encourage individuals to shun violence and be law-abiding.

The Bishop appreciated the CP for coming and prayed for the Country, the State, the Police Command as well as the Commissioner of Police.

The CP was accompanied on the visit by some Senior officers from the Police Command including the Police Public Relations Officer.