Mexican authorities say they intercepted over 500 migrants in two days in the eastern state of Veracruz as authorities crack down on the dangerous transit of migrants to the United States.

Authorities discovered 206 migrants abandoned in a tractor-trailer in the Veracruz town of Puente Nacional, according to a National Migration Institute (INM) source.

According to the town’s mayor, Roberto Montiel, “over 180” migrants were discovered, including women and children, with some of the migrants showing indications of dehydration.

Earlier on Sunday, the INM said in a statement that authorities had intercepted 303 migrants in two operations in Veracruz on Friday morning.

Authorities discovered 107 migrants without regular migration status, including 20 unaccompanied youngsters, in a tractor trailer after it was pulled over on the highway in the first case.

Six people were arrested for alleged roles in transporting the migrants, who hailed from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, the INM’s statement said.

Also on Friday, authorities found 196 migrants, including 19 unaccompanied minors, packed into an improperly parked tractor-trailer detected on a road close to the city of Fortin de las Flores.

Five of the migrants were adults from Guatemala, and the remaining five were adults from India, according to the INM statement, which did not specify the nationalities of the other migrants.

In recent years, the perilous smuggling of migrants on route to the United States has resulted in major catastrophes.

In December 2021, a truck transporting an estimated 166 migrants collapsed in Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, killing 55 people.

In June 2022, fifty-three migrants died in a scorching tractor trailer in Texas, in the United States’ bloodiest migrant-trafficking episode on record.