The war in Ukraine has hit 500 days and it is still lingering, with international pressure for diplomatic solutions.

The search and rescue operation in a building hit by a Russian missile in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, has been completed. But not without leaving 10 people dead and over 40 injured.

The last body was removed from the rubble in the early hours of today.

The Russians attacked the city with calibre systems and one of them hit an apartment block.

More than 30 other buildings were damaged by the shock waves.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky has been on a visit to Snake island, that has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

At the start of the war, Ukrainian soldiers defending Snake Island famously, defying an order from a Russian warship, to surrender.

The island located in the Black Sea, was seized by Russia, but later reclaimed by Ukraine.

President Zelensky calls the island a “place of victory” that can never be re-conquered.

On the flipside, Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region say they have discovered the tricks behind the Russian occupiers’ underground passages.

According to them, during the year of occupation, the Russians built a multi-echelon defence, scattered in a checkerboard pattern, and dug trenches with underground passages.

The Ukrainian infantry is now storming their fortified bunkers and advancing further into Zaporizhzhia.

But the soldier says they need more classified weapons of war.