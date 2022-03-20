Ukraine crisis: President Zelensky orders 30-day extension of martial law

The Ukrainian president has signed a bill that extends martial law for another 30 days, starting March 26.

According to a statement from the Ukrainian parliament, Volodymyr Zelenskyy passed legislation extending the term of war in Ukraine by 30 days beginning March 26.

Zelenskyy announced martial law across the country on Feb. 24.

Since Russia initiated a war on its western neighbor on February 24, at least 902 civilians have been killed and another 1,459 injured in Ukraine, according to UN figures.

The UN has stated that the true figures are likely to be significantly higher because verification is difficult on the ground.

According to UN figures, more than 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began, with more than 2 million taken in by Poland, close to 530,000 by Romania, and more than 362,000 by Moldova.

Internally displaced persons in the country are estimated to number 6.5 million.