South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is in Ukraine for discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to the South Korean presidential office.

Yoon’s surprise trip comes after he attended a NATO summit in Lithuania and visited Poland this week, where he expressed solidarity with Ukraine and discussed ways to bolster its battle against Russia’s invasion.

Yoon visited the scene of mass executions in Bucha, outside Kyiv, before going to Irpin, a residential area that was subjected to large-scale missile assaults. His office stated that he planned to meet with Zelenskiy following that.

South Korea, a US ally and increasing arms exporter, has received fresh pressure to give weapons to Ukraine, which Yoon’s administration has opposed in favor of humanitarian and financial assistance, fearful of Russia’s influence over North Korea.

Yoon said this week his administration was preparing to send de-mining equipment and ambulances, following a request from Ukraine, and will join NATO’s trust fund for Ukraine.

Although Yoon’s visit was not entirely unexpected, it is “very significant” given that few other Asian leaders have visited Ukraine, said the Korean chair of the Brussels School of Governance, Ramon Pardo.

Report says Zelenskiy asked Yoon to boost military support when they first met in May.

However, South Korea’s defense ministry has stated that it is considering exporting ammunition to the United States, but that elements of a media report claiming that Seoul had agreed to ship artillery rounds to the United States for delivery to Ukraine were incorrect.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced on Friday that it will help rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure, including transportation, electricity, and industry.

South Korean enterprises and companies in Ukraine and other countries signed agreements for collaboration in Ukraine reconstruction on Friday, according to the ministry.