President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

This follows speculation about a rift between the President and General Zaluzhnyi, who has led Ukraine’s war effort since the conflict began.

Battle-hardened General Oleksandr Syrskyi was announced as his replacement in a presidential decree.

This is a big change to Ukraine’s military leadership since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the high command needed to be renewed and that Gen Zaluzhnyi could remain on the team.

Advertisement

“Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said.

Gen Zaluzhnyi is a popular general trusted by Ukrainian soldiers and the public and has been seen as a national hero.

The President said he and General Zaluzhnyi had a “frank conversation” about the changes needed in the army, and that he thanked the general for defending Ukraine from Russia.

The new Army Chief, General Syrskyi, has experience of both defensive and offensive warfare, Zelensky said.

He led the defence of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

He then masterminded Ukraine’s surprise and successful counter-attack in Kharkiv that summer, and has since been serving as the head of military operations in Eastern Ukraine, one of the two main axes in Ukraine’s counter-offensive.