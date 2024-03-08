Residents of Enugu state have been advised to be patient, to sustain massive construction embarked upon by the state government in actualizing the State of their dream.

These were the submissions made at evacuation and replacement of New Ductile Water reticulation pipes.

It is a massive construction site in Enugu state, from road rehabilitation, construction, to increase water reticulation and supply to about 120 million litre per day.

An event that creates slight discomfort to residents of the state, who are happy to witness the determination of Government to effect the desired change.

At the ongoing water reticulation exercise in Enugu North council area, along Holy Ghost and Ogbete Main market, the Residents commended the efforts of government to

provide water for the people of the state.

They appealed to residents to bear with the government on the slight discomfort, occasioned by the construction exercise.

The Engineer on site explains what propelled the idea to replace water pipes from old to new.

The sustained exercise is expected to replace old Asbestos Cement Pipes with Ductile Pipes that are environmental friendly and Hygienic to human Health.