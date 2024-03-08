Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU has frowned at poor funding of universities, insecurity, non-functioning governing councils and non-payment of withheld salaries among others in the university system.

The National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim made this position known at the 47th regular national executive council meeting of the association, held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA.

It is the 47th Executive Council meeting of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU.

The meeting gave members of the association opportunity to assess issues of national interest and those affecting welfare of members.

At the meeting, the National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim frowned at non-payment of withheld salaries, despite the directive by President Bola Tinubu.

He wondered why withheld salaries of SSANU members are yet to be paid, when workers in the teaching line have received theirs.

Ibrahim also lamented the poor funding of universities and high cost of food items in the country.

Earlier in his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji urged members of the union to be alive to their responsibilities.

Other leaders of SSANU urged governors to adequately fund state-owned universities.

SSANU members want the government to address issues raised at the meeting, in order to avert industrial dispute.