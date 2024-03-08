The FCT high court sitting in Maitama has adjourned till March 11 for the continuation of trial of former governor of the central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Hamza Mu’auz adjourned after the EFCC called its 6th witnesse

The witness called by the EFCC is Bamaiyi Meriga a forensic expert and analyst on writing.

He confirmed to the court that the signature of former President Muhammadu Buhari and former SGF Boss Mustapha were forged.

He informed the court that following forensic analysis of the disputed document, he discovered that there is clear evidence of forgery of signature and seal of execution were different from the original.

The two documents, presidential directive on foreign observer election and presidential directive on foreign observer election tendered in evidence was admitted in evidence by the trial judge.

These documents were used in payment of $6.2million to foreign election observers.

In cross examination by counsel to Emefiele, the witness said he is not in the payroll of the anti graft agency as he was seconded to the commission from Immigration service and his salary is domicile with the Nigeria immigration.

During cross examination, counsel to Mr Emefiele, Matthew Burkar expressed displeasure with the conduct of the witness, he says the witness is misleading the court by evading questions.