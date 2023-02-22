Some Civil Society organisations have renewed their battle to have the Enugu state governorship candidate of the people’s Democratic party Peter Mba withdrawn from contesting the election.

They are now challenging him to produce an authentic National Youth service Corp discharge certificate and insist that Mba must quit the governorship race.

The CSOs claim that the call for Mr Mba’s withdrawal from the race is total support for the rule of law Justice initiative and Enugu Integral Progressive Forum.

They claimed that the governorship candidate submitted a forged NYSC certificate to INEC and shouldn’t be eligible to contest in the election.

The group Total Support for Rule of Law and Justice Initiative, had, at a press conference announced that it had utilised the Freedom of Information Act to compel the NYSC to divulge information regarding the certificate Mbah submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) In response, the NYSC disowned the certificate.

Sequel to the information obtained from NYSC, the group approached the Abuja chief magistrate court, Wuse Zone 6, to request Mbah’s disqualification for presenting a forged certificate to INEC.

The court subsequently following the credible evidence adduced by the plaintiff, granted its application and ordered the Inspector-General of police to, within two weeks, investigate a case of certificate forgery brought against Mbah.

If Mbah gets disqualified, he won’t be eligible to take part in the contest scheduled for March 11.

The Electoral Act says a person who submits a false document to INEC will be disqualified.

The Enugu State PDP Campaign Council has however dismissed the group’s claims as frivolous, stating that both the purported Mbah certificate and NYSC’s letter disowning it were all fabricated.