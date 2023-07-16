The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and its Enugu State governorship candidate, Frank Nweke Jr.has withdrawn the petition filed against the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The petitioners’ counsel, Prof. Race Achara while addressing the tribunal said his client wished to make an oral application to withdraw the petition which had its suit number as EPTEN/GOV/07/2023 from the court.

Replying to the petitioners’s application, Counsels to the first, second and 3rd respondents told the court that they had no objection to Nweke’s application.

In a short ruling,.Chairman of the tribunal, Justice M. K Akano strike out the petition.

Also the Labour Party Governorship candidate Chijioke Edeogah has closed his petition against Governor Peter Mbah

Counsel to the petitioner Valerie Azinge ( SAN) after the Fourth Subpoena was discharged from his cross examination, hinted the court of the development

Labour party had earlier planned to present 37 Witnesses and 4 Subpoena in their witness deposition, but was only able to call 30 witnesses and 4 Subpoena

The court adjourned sitting to 18th July for INEC to open his case .