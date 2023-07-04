Four persons have been confirmed dead while 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident involving a Foton Commercial Bus at the Aiyetoro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday Morning.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps ( TRACE) confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Mr Akinbiyi explained that the accident occured at 9:59a.m and was caused by Tyre burst which led the commercial bus summersaulting into a ditch .

The TRACE spokesperson stated that the accident involved 15 people which comprised three men and 12 women, saying that 11 women were injured while three men and one woman died in the accident.

” According to eyewitness account, the bus marked AGL 989 YA was coming from Ibadan inbound Lagos, when it had a Tyre burst on the driver’s side at Ayetoro axis on the expressway which led the bus to summersault into a ditch,” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi noted that the deceased were deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu while the injured victims were taking to Famobis hospital, Mowe.

He called on drivers to avoid excessive speed, Tokunbo Tyres and uphold simple traffic rules and regulations.

The Bus reportedly loaded passengers from the Challenge Motor Park in Ibadan headed for Lagos according to Other Commercial Drivers at the accident Scene before the accident.