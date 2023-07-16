80 thousand internally displaced victims of Mangu militia attacks across 52 villages, now taking refuge across 11 emergency temporary IDP camps in the council area, are in need of food items to survive at the moment.

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security in the country.

The Displaced victims are having a hard time surviving at the moment across the camps.

The declaration of a state emergency on food security by President Bola Tinubu coincides with the present condition of over 80 thousand Displaced locals across the Mangu local government area of the state.

Advertisement

The Pilot Primary School in Mangu town, has now been turned into a camp for Displaced victims.

We visit and as about 12 in the afternoon,the Displaced victims have not eaten breakfast.

Help has come from this non-governmental organization to two IDP camps in Bokkos and Mangu Council areas following the militia’s invasion of the communities.

The support is not enough but the joy yhe IDPs exhibit upon receiving the items, is touching as they sing in Appreciation.

Some of them lost their breadwinners and sources of livelihood and are left alone to cater for their children.

Advertisement

The trauma these IDPs have gone through poses another challenge in the camp, as narrated by the Camp coordinator.