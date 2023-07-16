The Economic and financial crimes commission Lagos Command says had received a total of 1388 petitions on investment and Forex-related scams, involving the sums of more than N317.9 Billion and $3.2million.



The acting chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol says Many of these cases are under investigation while recoveries running into billions of Naira and millions and thousands of other currencies have been made.

The efcc says that in lagos, all manner of economic and financial crimes such as Forex and investment scams, Business Email Compromise, land and property fraud find the economic nerve centre of Nigeria environment perfect location to incubate and bloom.

This is why it commenced a Workshop on economic and financial crimes reporting for Journalists in 2022. Now in its second edition, it is hoping to build more synergy and understanding with the media.

While the Commission’s enforcement activities are directed at the perpetrators of these crimes, we are worried at the ease with which citizens fall prey to the wiles of the scammers. Their folly is energized by the desperation to get rich quick.

In the last couple of months, we have intensified public sensitization in line with our belief that some of these crimes could be prevented, if people have the right information. This is where your professionalism and collaboration are needed. We need the media to help in educating citizens to be circumspect in embracing investment opportunities, especially where the return on investment seems too good to be true.

Topics presented to the Beneficiaries include understanding the new money laundering laws and new trends in cybercrimes.

It is hoped that with initiatives as this, more Nigerians will be mobilised to take full ownership of the fight against corruption in our country.