The court consolidates all the petitions filed by political parties and their presidential candidates.

Chairman of the Tribunal Justice Haruna Tsamani made it known while presenting the court pre-hearing report on the Labour Party, PDP and APM’s petition.

The court has given 3 weeks to the Labour Party and Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to prove their case.

To ensure a speedy hearing of the Labour Party’s petition, there will be no oral examination of witnesses as what will be required is the adoption of witness statements.

For a star (or expert) witness, 30 minutes shall be used for evidence in chief while 20 minutes will be for cross-examination and 5 minutes for re-examination.

The pre-hearing report of the Allied People’s Movement was presented by Justice Misitura Bolaji- Yusuf.

The APM was given 1 day to prove its case as it has only 1 witness to call.

In line with section 41(3) of the 1st schedule of the electoral act, there shall be no oral examination of witnesses as witnesses will only be allowed to adopt their written statements.

In the pre-hearing report of the Peoples Democratic Party, presented by Justice Stephen Adah, the same resolution as that of the other political party applies.

The PDP was also given 3 weeks to prove its case

Hearing in all petitions will commence on 30th May 2023.