To birth a new Nigeria, the judiciary, security agencies and the media must not only identify their roles and play it accordingly, they must also work together for the benefit of the nation and its people.

This formed the basis for a discourse spearheaded by judiciary correspondents in Lagos.

The lead speaker identified several fundamental issues the government must resolve for the judiciary to become strong and independent.

They include merit-based appointment of judicial officers, security of their tenures, financial autonomy as well as establishment/strengthening of state judicial councils.

Other Speakers called on the Tinubu administration to ensure strong and well funded institutions to enhance the country’s democracy and administration of justice.

Advertisement

While honouring some of its long standing members for their exemplary contributions to the association, the event also served as a fresh call on media practitioners to be thoroughbreds and active players to achieve national reawakening.