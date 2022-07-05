Media play pivotal, critical role in fight against terrorism – COAS

The Chief Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya said the media play pivotal and critical role in the fight against terrorism.

The army Chief said this at a media parley with some media executives in Owerri as part of activities marking the 2022 Nigerian Army celebration.

He noted that the fight against terrorism requires collective efforts of all stakeholders to ensure national cohesion.

The Chief of Army Staff said the choice of Owerri for this year’s celebration is to further strengthen the peace being currently enjoyed in the State.

While noting that the occasion is also sending a strong message to the enemies of the State, Lt General Yahaya said peace will fully be restored in South East region in no distant time.

