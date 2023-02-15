The Chief of Naval Staff says the navy will be playing a key role in the coming elections.

Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo explains that naval troops will be involved in the movement and distribution of election materials as well as in protecting other facilities.

Advertisement

It’s less than 10 days to the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The Chief of Naval Staff covered a meeting of Senior officers to remind them of the role of the Navy in the elections.

Advertisement

The role which complements that of the Police, which is the lead agency for security during the elections, will sometimes put naval troops on the frontlines.

For this reason, the naval chief is urging them to stick to the rules of engagement.

Expectations are high as the polls draw closer. But the task of delivering credible elections is enormous.