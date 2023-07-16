A group of politicians under the auspices of Integrity Democratic Network have urged Nigerians to exercise patient as President Bola Tinubu work to bring rapid development to the country.

Members of the group spoke at the inauguration of state and senatorial chapters held in Akure, the Ondo State capital

At the event, Iyaloja General of Lagos, Chief Folasade Ojo Tinubu was honoured at the event attended members of the group from the eighteen local government areas.

The award which was received on behalf was presented because of her contributions to the development of mankind.

They described the steps taken so far by president Tinubu as necessary to change the face of governance in the country.

They called on the president to focus more attention to job creation, power supply and insecurity.