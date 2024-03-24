The Minister of Education Tahir Mamman is calling on Nigerians to give president Bola Tinubu’s administration the needed support in it’s bid to ensuring adequate security in the country.

The minister spoke at the distribution of palliatives to over 6000 members of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa state.

During the event, the minister insisted that the hardship the nation is passing through would soon be over due to the friendly policies put in place by president Bola Tinubu’s administration.

But despite that promise by the minister, these All Progressives Congress members across the 4,104 polling units in Adamawa state are here to get a share of the palliatives.

The minister who was represented by the former ambassador to Czech Republic Kelvin Peter says the distribution of the palliatives is part of efforts to support party members in the midst of economic hardship.

He however call on the party supporters to keep faith in the Tinubu led administration.

Shortly after, the party state chairman and beneficiaries thanked the minister for the gesture.

Political observers believe that this kind of gesture will go a long way to bringing succour to many families during this fasting period.