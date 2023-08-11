Governor Umaru Bago has urged the people of Niger state to be patient as the new government’s policies will turn out for the good of the nation.

The governor made this appeal while receiving a forum of Imams from the 25 local councils in Niger state.

Many Nigerians are lamenting the harsh financial challenges currently being experienced due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

Religious leaders like this group of imams from the 25 local councils in Niger state are uniting to speak in one voice to the government

And it is not just about the growth of the Muslim faith, but about the economic conditions of the people they provide spiritual leadership.

Niger state governor Umaru Bago who received the group at the government House charged them to appeal to their followers to be patient with the new government’s policies.

The group also has a fundamental religious obligation to teach their followers peaceful coexistence with people of other faiths, a responsibility governor Bago believes must be sincerely carried for the growth of the state.