The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reminded the public that purchasing medications from hawkers and fruits tainted with calcium carbide is a complete anomaly that might result in death.

Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC, issued the warning during a program organised by the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists titled “South-East Zone NAFDAC Media Sensitization Workshop On Danger of Drug Hawking And Ripening Of Fruits With Calcium Carbides” at the Federal Secretariat Conference Hall in Awka, Anambra State.

She said that buying drugs Hawking and eating fruits ripped with calcium Carbide is dangerous to health and could kill as well, urging media to assist in sensitizing the information to the teeming Nigerians