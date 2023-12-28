Governor of Niger State Umaru Bago has signed into law the 2024 appropriation bill of over N613.9 billion.

He promised strict sanctions for heads of MDAs that fail to comply with the House of Assembly.

Eight days ago, the Niger state governor presented an appropriation bill of 613 billion naira to the state house of Assembly.

The budget size was increased by 720 Millon naira and passed by the house.

It was thereafter signed by the governor who commended the efforts of the Legislators for the quick passage of the bill and warned that heads of MDAs that fail to appear before the various house committees for scrutiny will face strict sanctions.

Governor Bago re-emphasised his cancellation of the generate and spend policy to block leakages in revenue generation and ensure transparency.

Some residents of the state are asking questions about the ban on the sale of alcohol by the Niger state liquor board in 8 local councils including Suleja owing the potential revenue that could be generated from the sale of alcohol .

The Revenue in the Nigerian beer market is estimated to be around $5.2 billion and it is expected to grow annually by 12.86 per cent, according to data by Statista.

This debatable ban by the liquor board is expected to take effect on January 1, as announced in a statement by Ibrahim Mohammed, the secretary of the state’s Liquor and Licencing Board.