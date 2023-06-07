The Niger state governor Umaru Bago has declared a State of emergency on social development in the state.

He says he intends to operate an open government to give room for rapid development

He received a delegation from the caucus of former house of representatives members from the People Democratic party

The governor feels that the end of campaigns should welcome in a new era, with the focus shifting away from winning elections and toward engaging dialogues aimed at reforming the state.

He stated that discussing mechanisms that convert into success for the state and getting people out of poverty is high on his priority list.

The first on his agenda is tackling the menace of insecurity and wealth creation for the people of Niger state.

Achieving this, he believes transcends party politics and operating an open door policy which gives members of other political parties the opportunity to contribute to the government without necessarily joining the All progressives Congress is sacrosanct, as long as it translates to meaningful progress for the state.

The governor granted audience to former members of the house of representatives from the peoples democratic party from Niger state led by former deputy governor Ahmed Ibeto.

Their mission was to congratulate the new government and express willingness to work with the governor.

The caucus are also optimistic that more opportunities like this will be granted to them in the future to discuss their plans.