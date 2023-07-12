Residents of Niger state are worried about the growing insecurity within the state capital, Minna and want the government to improve security strategies.

The state governor Umar Bago directed the demolition of buildings used for sale of illicit drugs and distributed 20 operational vehicles to various security agencies in the state.

About a week ago gunmen attacked the Emir’s palace in Minna carting away with an undisclosed sum of money from the cashier.

During a Sallah visit to the Emir of Minna, Niger state governor Umar Bago promised that the criminals would be brought to book as he ordered the police to commence a stop and search operation.

It is 7 days now, but the Niger state Police command admitted to TVC news that no arrest has been made in that regard.

The people are worried that this negative trend is perpetrated by thugs within Minna metropolis recently released from correctional centers.

In order to combat these lingering challenges, the Niger state governor Umar Bago is cracking down on the sale of illicit drugs.

He has also distributed 20 operational vehicles to security agencies in the state to support their operations.