Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has presented a total of 74 operational Vehicles to the Oyo state police command to strengthen their operations across the 33 local governments of the state.

Advertisement

The Governor also inaugurated newly reconstructed Ojoo Divisional Police Headquarter in Ibadan, that was destroyed by angry protesters during the End SARS nation wide protest in 2020.

The Ojoo Divisional police Headquarters was set ablaze by angry protesters during the nationwide End SARS protest in 2020 which brought the entire country to a standstill.

Now the building which has been remodeled by the state government is now wearing a new look and being inaugurated by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Advertisement

The Governor also handed over 74 operational vehicles to Divisional Police Stations across the state.

In his address, the governor said his administration will continue to strengthen the relationship between the police and other security agencies.

He urged youths in the state to always express their grievances through peaceful protest and not to the point of destroying government facilities.

Advertisement

The commissioner of police in the state Adebowale Williams who commended the governor for his efforts in improving the state’s security apparatus advised the youth to see the new facility as their own and protect it at all cost.

The Gesture is aimed at enhancing police visibility and security architecture in the state as well as strengthen police and citizens relationship for peaceful coexistence in Oyo state.