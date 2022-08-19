FG supports FRSC with vehicles for operational activities

The Federal Government has supported the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) with a new fleet of vehicles consisting of patrol cars, ambulances, tow trucks, and patrol bikes in order to enhance operational efficiency of road managers.

These will be deployed nationwide for operational activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The alarming number of road accident is a source of constant worry for the Federal Government, Stakeholders and Nigerians.

Accidents are usually caused by reckless driving, over speeding and negligence by some road users.

Advertisement

The number of citizens who lose their lives during road accidents are more than those who survive.

At this inauguration ceremony of the operational vehicles, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said he is optimistic that this will impact positively on the general operations of the Commission .

Advertisement

Vehicles approved by the Federal Government include; two hundred and thirty nine patrol cars, forty nine ambulances, twenty three trucks, and five patrol bikes.

Dauda Aliyu Biu, the Corp Marshal on his part believes the vehicles will provide a breakthrough in the Commission’s bid to improve service delivery and its enforcement process.

Advertisement

Stakeholders expressed their satisfaction at the development and urged drivers to strictly follow road safety laws or face penalties.