2023: Bulkachuwa urges IPAC to abide by codes of conduct

The Council of the Wise of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy and Democracy’ has urged the Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), to abide by its codes during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Chairperson of the council, retired Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, made the appeal when she led her colleagues on an advocacy visit to the leadership of IPAC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nigeria has had challenging election experiences since independence.

In a democratic setting, free, fair and credible elections are the only acceptable and appropriate means through which citizens of a country can choose their representatives

But past elections in Nigeria have been characterised by irregularities, which has suffocated the democratic journey of the country.

The council of the wise of the savannah centre for Diplomacy and Democracy is saying that a lot more needs to be done in ensuring the credibility of elections in Nigeria.

It said there is need to strengthen the electoral process in order overcome future challenges.

The Interparty Advisory Council, used the occasion to call on Politicians to understand that irrespective of their party affiliations, the common goal is the provision of good governance for the people, and Elections should never be a ‘‘do or die affair”

The council also advised Nigerians to take control of the electoral process by first obtaining a permanent voter’s card, participating in the voting process on election days, and ensuring that their votes are counted in order to elect an accountable and receptive government whose primary concern will be the safety and welfare of the populace.