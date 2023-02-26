Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said he will abide by the results of the 2023 General Elections conducted across the country on Saturday.

Kwankwaso who spoke with the media after casting his vote at his Polling Unit in Kwankwaso Malamai Ward of Madobi Local Government in Kano State said his people have never failed him in the last thirty years even when he was the deputy speaker, house of reps.

He noted that the people of Madobi Local Government in Kano have been very consistent in their support as not every politician has the support of his people whether in house or outside.

Kwankwaso expressed his concerns about the conduct of the election and delays at polling units experienced by Voters, while stating that more improvements will be needed to finetune the process ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly Elections next month.