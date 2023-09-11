Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has vowed not to allow residents to erect structures without building approval and other necessary documents.

The Governor made this known while reacting to questions from journalists about DATKEM plaza which was partially demolished by officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Authority for violating physical planning laws.

Days after the officials of the state government demolished some parts of DATKEM Plaza, a building undergoing construction at Ijebu-Ode area of the State for violating building regulations, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has vowed that the government will no longer allow people to build houses without approvals.

He made this known while reacting to questions raised by journalists during the inspection of a road project in Obafemi-Owode local government.

He said the building in question does not only violates the state’s physical planning laws, the contractor handling the project ignored all documents served by officials of the state government.

While distancing himself from vendetta, Governor Dapo Abiodun said it was impossible for him or officials of government to know the owner of a property through a company’s name.

The Governor who also appealed to residents to always respect the law and follow due process expressed disappointment at the acclaimed owners of the building, adding that those in position of authority are supposed to lead by example.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical planning and Urban Development, Olayiwola Abiodun held a press conference with officials of the ministry to defend their position on DATKEM plaza and warned residents to always consider safety and stop building houses without government approval.