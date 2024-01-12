The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on governments at all levels to desist from violating Trade Union rights, and defaulting on agreements reached.

This is as the Bola Tinubu administration seeks collaboration with organised labour, particularly in ongoing talks for a review of the minimum wage.

2024 no doubt hold a bags of promises for every Nigerian worker who looks forward to earning a living wage as promised by President Bola Tinubu in his new year message.

A working visit by the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, is to explore areas of cooperation and synergy for a seamless working relationship.

The Minister led top officials of the Ministry on her maiden visit to the headquarters of the NLC.

She said the Tinubu administration is ready to partner with Nigerian workers through the labour centre to prioritise their welfare

She stated that the Ministry is significantly more than a conflict resolution agency on its own.

The Minister wants organised labour to be on the same page as the current administration, and she urges the country’s unions to strike only as a last choice.

The visit, though long overdue, underscores the government’s commitment to dealing with Nigerian workers, according to organized labor.

But it calls on government at all levels to stop alleged violation of trade union rights.

The NLC President attributed industrial harmony to government’s failure to fulfil own side of the bargain in agreements duly entered into